Delhi: MCD to set up new model schools, renovate 191 others

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will establish a new category of model primary schools across the national capital. According to the senior officials from the education department of MCD, these schools will be built in line with the Delhi government’s “schools of specialised excellence”. At present the corporation is operating two categories of schools — normal and Nigam Pratibha Vidyalayas, reported by Hindustan Times.

According to an MCD official, the engineering department is currently constructing nine new schools while spending around Rs 4 crore on minor repairs at 191 other schools. Moreover, Rs 24 crore has been set aside for substantial repairs, which are also being done by the department.

The official stated, "MCD is also constructing nine new schools while the schools currently using porta cabins will be relocated to permanent structures." The department is currently identifying schools, as reported by HT.

The new series of schools will feature cutting-edge teaching techniques, smart boards, large playgrounds, and play equipment. The curriculum will be changed, and teachers here will receive training from renowned institutions, said a senior official overseeing the project. The rules governing the new model schools will be drafted the next month.

The Delhi government operates thirty-six "schools of specialised excellence" that are equipped with modern facilities like high-tech classrooms, air-conditioned multi-purpose halls, labs, and libraries. According to the government, these schools have high admission rates. More than 800,000 students are enrolled in classes up to the 5th grade at the 1,535 primary schools operated by MCD over 12 administrative zones, with 18,158 teachers.

The civic body has already started skill-upgradation training at the IIMs to develop mentor teachers, the first official added. "A second batch of 50 teachers will leave for IIM Kozhikode on August 21, and more batches are in the works." the official further added. Earlier on April 11, HT reported that more than 30 percent of MCD primary schools needed repairs, ranging from upgrading filthy restrooms to fixing broken floors.

In 2022, the education department of MCD estimates that 198 buildings will require minor repair work (16.7 percent) and 368 sites will require major repair (31.05 percent). In an effort to fill the gap in municipal primary teachers, the state government and MCD have also started working together.