Delhi High Court asks DUSU candidates to clear mess if they want election results declared

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi High Court orders DUSU candidates to clear the mess if they want election results declared.

In response to the announcement of the DUSU election results, the Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) candidates to clean all campus structures defaced during the polls if they wanted the vote count to take place.



The high court, which had halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections on September 26, stated that its purpose was only to send a message that such violations would not be tolerated, rather than to obstruct the election process.

What did the court say?

"Why don't you clean up the mess? The day the place is cleaned up, we will allow the counting of votes the very next day," a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said. The court was hearing an application filed by two candidates who contested the college elections in two separate DU colleges, seeking a declaration of results.

The candidates stated that they would make sure that the college premises are cleaned by the students and repainted, in coordination with the university. This request was made in a pending petition that seeks action against DUSU candidates and student groups that have been damaging, defacing, soiling or destroying the beauty of public walls.

Next hearing on October 21

Petitioner Prashant Manchanda, a practising advocate, said the erring candidates and their parties be directed to remove the defacement refurbish the areas and further make efforts for beautification of the destroyed portions. The court granted time to the candidates, petitioner, MCD, and DMRC to file their status reports and listed the matter for October 21.

The court had on September 26 halted the counting of votes of DUSU and college elections till all the defacement material, including posters, hoarding and graffiti, is removed and public property is restored. It had said the election may proceed but the counting of votes will not take place till the court is satisfied that defacement of property has been removed.

The polling was held on September 27 and the counting of votes was to be done on September 28.

(With Inputs from PTI)