Delhi heatwave: Guidelines issued for schools amid rising temperature | Full details Delhi heatwave: Directorate of Education (Health Branch) issued new safety guidelines for all government, government-aided, and private recognised schools. These guidelines are an extension of the previous circular issued on March 27, aimed at ensuring the safety of students.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) in Delhi has issued guidelines on Friday (April 25) for all government and private schools directing them to suspend morning assemblies, avoid all outdoor activities and educate students about the risks of heat-related illnesses with the rising temperatures. The directive also emphasised the importance of providing clean drinking water, ensuring functional fire extinguishers in school corridors, and encouraging students to cover their heads while stepping outside.

Additionally, schools must integrate scheduled water breaks into the daily routine to keep students hydrated throughout the day. The department advised schools to suspend morning assemblies, avoid all outdoor activities, and educate students about the risks of heat-related illnesses.

The circular added that any student showing symptoms of heat-related illness must receive immediate attention. First aid kits should be stocked with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and serious cases should be promptly reported to the nearest hospital or health facility.

Key pointers of the advisory-

Afternoon Assembly Cancelled: Due to the heat, there will be no afternoon student assemblies in schools. Outdoor Classes Prohibited: No classes will be conducted in open areas. Outdoor Activities Suspended During Heatwaves: All outdoor activities will remain suspended until the weather normalises. Drinking Water Arrangement: Adequate arrangements for clean drinking water will be ensured for students. RO systems and water coolers must be in working condition. Classroom Ventilation: Proper ventilation and functional fans are mandatory in all classrooms. Scheduled Water Breaks: Students will be given regular breaks to drink water. Fire Safety: Fire extinguishers must be operational in all corridors. Sun Protection: Students will be encouraged to cover their heads using caps, umbrellas, or scarves. Avoid Direct Sunlight: No student, parent, or staff member should sit or remain in direct sunlight. Treatment for Heat-Related Illnesses: Immediate availability of ORS and first aid will be ensured for any heat-related illnesses. Mandatory Reporting of Illnesses: All cases must be reported to the nearest health centre or hospital. General Hygiene: Strict compliance with all previously implemented safety and hygiene measures will be maintained.

(With inputs from Ila Kazmi)