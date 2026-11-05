Delhi HC seeks CBSE's stand on calculator use by students with disabilities in 12th Maths, Accountancy exams

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has sought the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) response on a plea for allowing students with disabilities to use basic calculators in Class 12 Accountancy and Mathematics examinations. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice to the Centre, CBSE, National Council of Educational Research and Training, and PARAKH (National Assessment Centre) and asked them to submit their replies within six weeks.

The petition seeks permission for students to use basic calculators in Class 12 Accountancy, Maths exams. The petitioners contended that lengthy calculations in 12th Accountancy, Maths papers consume a significant portion of exam time, leaving students less time to demonstrate their understanding of the subjects.

The CBSE's counsel submitted that the issue is already under consideration and sought some time to seek instructions. The petition said CBSE's own curriculum committee had approved the accountancy proposal in November 2024, recording that the ban imposes a 'cognitive load' and permitting calculators is a long overdue initiative aligned with NEP 2020. The plea said the proposal was placed before CBSE's governing body in December 2024, but has neither been implemented.

CBSE revises scheme of studies for 10th exams 2028

CBSE has revised the scheme of studies for Class 10 exams 2028, where students will have five compulsory subjects with the option of an additional skill paper, which can help them clear the examination even if they fail in mathematics, science or social science. The board also clarified that interdisciplinary area and CT and AI modules will not be included in its Scheme of Studies.

The clarification applies specifically to students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27, who will appear for their Class 10 board examination in 2028. It does not affect the current Class 10 batch.

"To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject 'Individuals in Society' and the 'Modules of CT and AI' in Class 9 (2026-27) and the subject 'Environmental Education' in Class 10 (2027-28) shall not be part of the curriculum for these batches," Praggya M Singh, Director (Academics), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said in a communique to school principals.

"Vocational education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 10 (2028 batch). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject 'Kaushal Vikas' or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board," she said. The CBSE outlined two pathways for vocational education, allowing students to choose between school-based assessment and a board examination leading to a nationally recognised skill certification.

-With PTI Inputs.

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