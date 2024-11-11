Delhi govt launches new bus services for students in underserved areas: Check routes, timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt launches new bus serves for students in underserved areas: Check routes

In a significant move, the Delhi government has launched two bus routes for school children and increased the frequency of an existing one to the public transportation facility, particularly in underserved areas. This initiative aims to provide reliable transport options for daily commuters.

Two new bus routes introduced

On Sunday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, in the presence of Bijwasan MLA Bhupinder Singh Joon, flagged off the 892 SPL, a dedicated bus service for school children.

According to an official statement, bus number 892 SPL will run two services each in the morning and the afternoon to align with the school schedules. It will cover a 6.5-kilometre stretch from Dhoolsiras Village to Chhawla School.

The other new route is 892 STL, which will connect villages such as Nanak Heri to urban hubs, including Dwarka Sector-10. This route will cover approximately 19 kilometres, linking key stops such as Dwarka Sector-21 metro station, Chhawla Village, and the BSF camp.

Bus facility increased

Apart from launching the above routes, the government has increased the frequency of the 716 bus routes, which run from Shivaji Stadium to Dhoolsiras. In addition to this, the government has also introduced two air-conditioned CNG buses. Now, this route will offer 16 trips a day, linking Lady Hardinge Hospital, Palam, and Dwarka Court.

Speaking on the bus launch, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said,'' We are committed to making public transport more accessible and reliable, especially for residents of villages and other Delhi areas. The launch of these routes is a step towards ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more efficient travel experience for all commuters.''

The new services reflect the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to expand the city's public transport network, focusing on cleaner, eco-friendly solutions and improved connectivity, with plans for similar expansions in other parts of the national capital in the near future, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)