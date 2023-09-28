Delhi govt launches DoE Nirikshan app to address school-related concerns, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Delhi Government has introduced a mobile application today, September 28 for students and teachers. The main objective of this app to enhance the academic experience of students and teachers and empower them to raise school-related concerns. According to the officials, the name of the app is DoE Nirikshan, which has been designed to empower students and teachers to raise school-related concerns and ensure their prompt redress.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the mobile app will play a crucial role in disseminating information and streamlining and digitising the inspection of essential attributes such as infrastructure, supplies, midday meals, stationery and uniform-related issues. Students and teachers can access the mobile app using their IDs. The user will get instant replies to their concerns about academic activities.

The statement reads, "The DoE Nirikshan app serves as a dynamic platform for instant communication, enabling users to submit requests concerning various school-related matters to the administration directly".

Speaking about the app's features, Education Minister Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to introducing technological interventions to make the lives of students and teachers easier. "This technological intervention by the DoE will prove to be extremely helpful in quickly addressing the needs of students and teachers at school. It will also decrease the duration of complaint redressal by the school administration and the Directorate of Education," she said.

With the help of the DOE Nirikshan app, students who are facing challenges such as a lack of adequate desks, benches, or blackboards will be able to raise their concerns to the attention of their principal. Once the complaints are submitted, students and teachers can track the status of their grievances in the app itself.

At the zonal, district, and headquarters levels, deputy district education officers would keep an eye on the entire procedure for processing complaints and inquiries. Exclusive access to change the status of complaints and queries will be reserved for the heads of schools.

(With PTI inputs)