Delhi EWS admission 2025: Education minister asks parents to report discrepancies to ensure transparency Delhi EWS admission 2025 document verification is underway. As of now, 6,192 documents have been verified for students selected through the draw of lots conducted on March 5. The results will be soon announced. Check details here.

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to ensure a transparent EWS admission procedure. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that parents can directly file complaints with him if any irregularities are found in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota admissions. According to the official document, document verification is ongoing, with 6,192 documents currently verified. The process is being conducted across designated verification centres for the draw of lots held on March 5.

Education Minister urges parents to remain vigilant

"If parents encounter any irregularities or lack of transparency during the verification process, they can file a complaint directly with me or visit my office to register their grievances," Sood said. He further urged parents to stay vigilant during the Delhi EWS admission 2025 procedure and emphasized that if anyone demands money to secure admission to private schools under the EWS quota, parents should immediately report the matter to his office.

2 lakh applications received, 4,878 children receive admission token

According to official data, more than 2 lakh applications were submitted, of which 44,045 children's names were drawn through a computerised lottery for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions under the EWS quota. The statement noted that document verification for these students has been ongoing across 29 zones under the Directorate of Education since March 6. Between March 6 and 10, parents of 7,042 children visited the designated verification centres. Among them, 4,878 children received admission tokens for private schools in Delhi, while 1,291 parents were notified due to incomplete documentation. Despite being selected in the lottery, four children's applications were rejected due to discrepancies in their required documents over the past four days, according to the official document.

On March 7, a total of 2,431 parents visited the designated centres, with documents for 2,108 children successfully verified. Following this, 1,698 children were issued admission tokens, while 410 parents were asked to complete their documentation. On March 8, document verification took place across three zones—7, 14, and 22—where 64 students underwent verification. All 64 students' documents were successfully verified, resulting in 43 admission tokens being issued, while 21 students were asked to complete their paperwork, the official document states.

Similarly, on March 10, as many as 3,354 parents visited verification centres across the 29 zones. Of these, 2,924 children's documents were verified, and 2,303 children received admission tokens. Notices were issued to 600 parents due to incomplete documentation, while two applications were rejected due to discrepancies, it added. Sood reaffirmed that the Delhi Government's priority is to ensure that no underprivileged or deserving child is denied their right to education, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)