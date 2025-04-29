Delhi Cabinet to approve School Fee Act to regulate fee hikes for private schools The Delhi cabinet will approve the Delhi School Fee Act to regulate fee increases for all private schools. This decision comes in response to the rising fees in Delhi.

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the School Fee Act to regulate fee hikes for all private schools. This decision comes keeping in view of increase fee hike in Delhi and is expected to provide much-needed relief to parents across the capital. Once the act is passed in the Delhi Assembly, it will become law and impose strict regulations on the fee structures of private schools.

Until now, there were no definitive rules to fix the fees of private schools in Delhi, nor any legislation to control fee hikes. This decision has brought relief to parents throughout the city, as it aims to put an end to the arbitrary fee increases imposed by private schools.

