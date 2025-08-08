Delhi Assembly passes landmark 'fee regulation bill' for private schools, rejects AAP amendments Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the Bill will now be forwarded to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval. During the division of votes, a total of 41 ruling BJP MLAs and 17 AAP legislators were present in the House.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Delhi Assembly on August 8 (Friday) passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025- the first legislation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government aimed at regulating fee hikes in recognised private unaided schools. The Bill was cleared after a four-hour debate during the Monsoon session.

AAP’s eight amendments rejected

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed eight amendments to the Bill, but all were rejected during the voting process. The division of votes saw the presence of 41 BJP MLAs from the ruling party and 17 legislators from AAP.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi said, "The BJP has passed a bill in the Delhi Assembly on private school fees that is not in favour of parents. It is solely in favour of private schools. There is no provision for audits, only five parents will be on the fee committee, selected by lottery, and they cannot remain on the committee for more than two years. To file a complaint, at least 15 per cent of parents -around 300 to 500 people must come together; otherwise, even fee-related complaints cannot be lodged... AAP proposed amendments for audits, removing the 15 per cent clause, and retaining court access, but BJP MLAs voted against all...".

Next step: Lt Governor’s approval

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the Bill will now be sent to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena for approval before it can become law.

‘52-year-long wait ends’: CM Rekha Gupta

Expressing satisfaction over the passage of the Bill, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The 52-year-long vanvas of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time since 1973, there is a Government in Delhi that had the courage to do justice to all parents in a transparent manner and provide them relief. The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion.”

Bill introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood

The Bill was tabled by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday (August 4). It is designed to bring transparency to the process of fixing and regulating school fees, ensuring that private institutions in the capital cannot impose arbitrary hikes on parents.