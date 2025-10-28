Cyclone Montha School Holiday: Check schools, colleges holiday dates in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha Cyclone Montha School Holiday: As Cyclone Montha is approaching towards Andhra Pradesh coast, school holidays have been announced in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Check state-wise school holidays list.

As Cyclone Montha is approaching towards Andhra Pradesh coast, states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions today, October 28 and in the coming days this week. Amid the bad weather conditions, school holidays have been announced in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; orange and yellow alert for states of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Montha School Holiday schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh: Considering this bad weather conditions, schools and colleges in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed till October 31. According to an order by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, educational institutions will remain shut in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.

Odisha: Schools in several districts in Odisha have been ordered shut till October 30. The districts where schools are expected to be closed are- Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, as per local reports.

Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges in various districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to be closed tomorrow, October 29 as Cyclonic Storm Montha is likely to make a landfall in the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, October 28. Meanwhile, schools, educational institutes in Tiruvallur district are likely to be closed today due to the heavy downpour.

Telangana: Schools, colleges in several districts of Telangana are likely to be closed on Wednesday, October 29 due to cyclone Montha. Districts of Khammam, Bhadradri and Kothagudem are likely to witness heavy rainfall, and schools in these districts are likely to be shut tomorrow.

Forecasts show:

Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema: Heavy to very heavy rain between October 27–28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Rainfall expected October 26–30

Odisha and Telangana: Heavy showers predicted October 27–30.

