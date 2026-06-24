CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gahlot may join politics following her father's footsteps - Know who is he?

New Delhi:

Former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter, Devina Gahlot has secured rank one in Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026), the result was announced on Tuesday, June 23. Sharing the moment of pride, Devina said, "I kept checking the application number because I could not believe that I had topped in the entire country," as reported by news agency PTI. Devina was confident of a better performance but had never anticipated of an all-India top rank.

Devina's preparation strategy

Devina hailed discipline and consistency in her preparation for the success in CUET. "I studied every subject daily and never focused only on one thing while leaving everything else. I revised regularly and solved a lot of previous years' question papers," she said.

She recalled initial preparation following her board exams was challenging. "When I started preparing for CUET right after the board exams, I had no idea what to study or where to study from.

At times, I felt I might not be able to do it because I was not used to this kind of pressure that could determine my future," the topper said.

Aspires to be a journalist or politician

Devina will now pursue English Honours, and wishes to see herself as a journalist or politician in future. "I have a lot of interest in literature, reading and writing. So I have thought of pursuing English Honours. After that, maybe journalism. There is no concrete plan yet, but that is the direction I am thinking of for now," she told PTI.

She may also join politics following her father's footsteps. "Ever since childhood, I have seen my father as an MLA and as a minister. I have seen how many people have been helped through this profession. I have grown up watching him work for and help others. So there is interest, but let's see where life takes me," the topper said.

Credits parent's support for success

Devina's father is Kailash Gahlot who was former Delhi minister and at present, a BJP MLA. She credited her success her family and teacher, saying they always inspire her and never put any pressure.

Hard work is her key to success, says Kailash

Kailash Gahlot in a long post on X congratulated her daughter for success in CUET. "This remarkable achievement reflects her hard work, discipline, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence," Gahlot said.

"A note of gratitude to her teachers, mentors and the entire Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj community, for inspiring her curiosity, nurturing her potential and guiding her; to the unwavering support of my wife, Moushumi, and the constant encouragement of her elder sister, Jahnavi, both of whom have been her pillars of strength throughout.

Congratulations, Devina. Watching your dreams take shape through dedication and hard work has been truly special, and we are immensely proud of you ! May you continue to learn, grow and achieve greater heights with humility and purpose," he said.

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