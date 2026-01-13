CUET PG Registration 2026 to close tomorrow at exams.nta.nic.in; know how to apply CUET PG Registration 2026: CUET PG application process will be closed on January 14. Know how to apply for CUET PG 2026 on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG registration 2026 will be closed on Wednesday, January 14. The candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities/institutions /organisations /autonomous colleges, can apply for the exam on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG 2026 is scheduled to be held in March.

CUET PG application correction window will be opened from January 18 to 20, 2026. To apply for CUET PG 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG and click on CUET PG application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay CUET PG application fee and click on submit. Save CUET PG application form PDF and take a print out.

Go to the official website for CUET PG- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET PG

On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET PG registration link

Enter your previously generated application number and password to login

To generate the application number, first sign in

Now, on the CUET PG dashboard, click on the application form

Fill in the asked details and attest all the documents in prescribed format

Enter the credentials and pay the fees

Submit your form and download it for the future references

Take a hard copy out of it.

CUET PG 2026 will be held in 292 cities including 16 cities outside India. A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the exam. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) - 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

For details on CUET PG 2026, please visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET PG.