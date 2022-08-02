CUET PG 2022 dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET (PG) exam dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from September 1 to 7, and then from September 9 to 11. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), made the announcement on Tuesday. Details regarding admit card and cities of exam will be released later on, he said.

"NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023," Kumar tweeted.

Important things to know about CUET (PG) exam: