CUET PG 2022 dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

- CUET (PG) exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.
- The entrance test will be for admission to 66 Central and participating Universities.
- Details regarding admit card and cities of exam will be released later on
CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from September 1 to 7, and then from September 9 to 11. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), made the announcement on Tuesday. Details regarding admit card and cities of exam will be released later on, he said.
"NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023," Kumar tweeted.
Important things to know about CUET (PG) exam:
- CUET (PG) exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates.
- The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022.
- The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.
- The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA.
- Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.
- Candidates can visit or write write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. in case of any query.