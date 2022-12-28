CUET-PG to be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023: National Testing Agency

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

CUET-PG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency informed on Wednesday.

"NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," NTA said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score".

(With inputs from PTI)

