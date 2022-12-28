CUET-PG to be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023: National Testing Agency

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
CUET-PG 2023: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that it will be a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 21:01 IST
Representational image
CUET-PG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency informed on Wednesday.

"NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," NTA said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score".

(With inputs from PTI)

