CUET PG admit card 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG admit card 2026. The CUET PG hall ticket is now available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The CUET PG hall ticket login credentials are - application number, password.

The CUET PG admit card has been released for the exams scheduled to be held from March 6 to 10, 2026. The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG hall ticket PDF. To download CUET PG admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. CUET PG hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save CUET PG hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on CUET PG hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

CUET PG hall ticket will be available for download on the screen

Save CUET PG admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET PG hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam city, exam centre address, other details.

CUET PG 2026 will be held in 292 cities including 16 cities outside India. A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the exam. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) - 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). '

CUET PG paper will have objective-type questions, the total marks in the paper is 300. The duration of the CUET PG exam is 90 minutes. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded, while one mark will be deducted for incorrect response.

For details on CUET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.