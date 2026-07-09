CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip 2026 OUT at csirnet.nta.nic.in; check exam schedule

New Delhi:

The CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET city slip login credentials are - application number and password. CSIR UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18 in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET June exam schedule 2026

July 17

9 am to 12 noon - Life Sciences

3 pm to 6 pm - Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

July 18

9 am to 12 noon - Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

How to download CSIR UGC NET June city slip PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET city slip PDF on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download CSIR UGC NET city slip pdf, candidates need to visit the official portal - csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip pdf link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip 2026 PDF link

CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CSIR UGC NET June exam city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CSIR UGC NET June admit card 2026

CSIR UGC NET June admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam. The hall ticket will be out by July 13, the candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET June hall ticket on the official portal - csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download CSIR UGC NET June hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number and password. CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket will be available for download on the screen. Save CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket PDF link

Use application number and password as the required login credentials

CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CSIR UGC NET June exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on CSIR UGC NET June exam 2026, please visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

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