The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December exam 2026 city slip has been released, the candidates can check and download CSIR-UGC NET December city intimation slip PDF on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR UGC NET December city slip login credentials are - application number, password. CSIR UGC NET exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 19, 22 and 27 in in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download CSIR UGC NET December city slip PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET city slip PDF on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download CSIR UGC NET city slip pdf, candidates need to visit the official portal - csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip pdf link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip 2026 PDF link

CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CSIR UGC NET December exam city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CSIR UGC NET December admit card 2026

CSIR UGC NET December admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam. The hall ticket will be out by December 15, the candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET December hall ticket on the official portal - csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download CSIR UGC NET December hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number and password. CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket will be available for download on the screen. Save CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket PDF link

Use application number and password as the required login credentials

CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CSIR UGC NET December exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CSIR UGC NET December exam 2026, please visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

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UGC NET city slip 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download