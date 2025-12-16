CLAT final answer key 2026 out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026; how to download CLAT final answer key 2026: CLAT final answer key 2026 is available on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. Know how to download CLAT final answer key

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 final answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download CLAT final answer key 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. As the CLAT final answer key has been released, the CLAT result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

To download CLAT final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT final answer key 2026 PDF link. CLAT final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CLAT final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. Live Updates | CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening

CLAT final answer key 2026: How to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

CLAT result 2026 once released, the candidates can check CLAT result 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and download scorecard PDF. To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

CLAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

CLAT merit list 2025: How to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.