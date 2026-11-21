The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card 2027 has been released, the candidates can check and download CLAT hall ticket on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be held on December 6 from 2 PM to 4 PM.

How to download CLAT hall ticket 2027 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download CLAT hall ticket 2027 on the official portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download CLAT hall ticket 2027, candidates need to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and click on CLAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - mobile number, password. CLAT hall ticket 2027 PDF will be available for download, save CLAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in



Click on CLAT hall ticket 2027 link

Use mobile number, password as the required login credentials

CLAT hall ticket 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save CLAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

CLAT 2027 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CLAT exam 2026 to begin at 2 PM, the candidates need to report by 1:30 PM.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress codes for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress codes for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on CLAT 2027, please visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

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