Chhattisgarh government to provide free competitve exam coaching to construction worker's children | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step for the children of registered construction workers in the state. According to the information received from officials, the government has decided to introduce a free coaching scheme for the children of registered construction workers in the state from next month in a bid to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for obtaining jobs.

Initially free coaching in 10 districts of the state

Free competitive coaching will be initially launched in 10 districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon, Korba and Raigarh from next month, as per the statement issued by the state public relations department. This initiative is a part of the 'Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana'. The scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special initiative of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it said.

Who will be eligible to get benefits from this scheme?

The children of construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme, said labour minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan. The initiative provides free coaching for examinations of the State Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, banking, staff selection commission, railways, police, and others for a duration of 4 to 10 months. The coaching will be available both online and offline.

Interested and eligible beneficiaries can submit online applications to avail the benefits of the scheme. There is great enthusiasm among students for the free coaching scheme, and so far, a total of four batches (comprising 50 students each) have been formed in three districts - Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur. The process of creating batches by examining the applications received from students is currently underway.

(With Inputs from PTI)