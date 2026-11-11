Chhath Puja School Holidays 2026: Delhi, UP, check state-wise schools closure list on Chhath, Jagadhatri Puja

Schools in Delhi, Bihar, various states will be closed on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival from November 13 to 16, 2026. The Delhi government has declared November 16 a public holiday across the national capital, so schools and colleges will be closed on Monday.

Chhath Puja is the major festival in Bihar, the schools in the state will be closed till November 17. Chhath Puja is also celebrated in Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, schools in these areas are likely to be closed to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival. Like Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja is widely celebrated in West Bengal, notably in Chandannagar and Krishnanagar, schools are likely to remain closed from November 16 to 20, 2026.

Chhath Puja School Holidays 2026: Check state-wise list

Delhi: The schools in the national capital will be closed on November 16 as Delhi government announced a public on Monday next for Chhath Puja celebrations.

Bihar: All schools in Bihar will remain closed till November 17 to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be closed on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival. Students can expect official announcement soon.

Jharkhand: Schools in Jharkhand are likely to enjoy holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. An official announcement on school closure can expect soon.

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal are likely to remain closed from November 16 to 20 to celebrate Jagadhatri Puja.

Dates of Chhath Festival 2026

November 13, Friday: Nahay Khay

The festival begins with Nahay Khay. Devotees take a ritual bath, clean their homes and prepare a traditional meal as they begin their observance.

November 14, Saturday: Kharna

Devotees observe a fast during the day and perform Kharna rituals in the evening. Traditional prasad is prepared and offered before the more rigorous phase of fasting begins.

November 15, Sunday: Sandhya Arghya

This is the main evening ritual of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather near rivers, ponds and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. Traditional offerings, including fruits and thekua, are arranged in baskets.

November 16, Monday: Usha Arghya and Parana

The festival concludes with prayers and offerings to the rising Sun. Devotees offer Usha Arghya in the morning, after which they complete the fast through Parana.

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