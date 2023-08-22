Chandrayaan 3: UGC asks institutes to organise live streaming of Moon landing for students

Follow us on Image Source : AP All UGC affiliated colleges, institutes to witness chandrayaan 3 landing on August 23

Chandrayaan 3 landing, Chandrayaan 3 live streaming news, Chandrayaan 3 latest news today: Univeristy Grants Commisison has asked all higher education institutions to organise a special assemblies for Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming for students on August 23, between 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

The commission has advised colleges and institutions to encourage students and faculties for active participation to witness this momentous occasion.

The Chandrayaan 3 live streaming will be broadcasted live on August 23,2023, starting from 17:27 hrs IST which will be available at multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website (https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO's official YouTube channel (ISRO Official'), ISRO's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ISRO), and DD National TV channel.

Chandrayaan-3 landing is a historic event that will not only fuel youth's curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration. As we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology, the prowess of Indian science and technology, it will generate a profound sense of pride and unity. It will help to promote a culture of innovation and scientific research, said UGC in a statement. It is to be noted that the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi will also join the nation to witness this momentous occassion.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 will be land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM.

From a height of around 100 km above the moon's surface, the lander will descend to the lunar surface. The primary goal of India's third moon mission, which would cost approximately Rs 600 crore, is to softly land the lander on the moon.