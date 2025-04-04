CBSE to organise CUET orientation programme for School principal and counsellors, details here To familiarise principals and counsellors with the CUET eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and university admission guidelines to support students, the CBSE will hold an orientation programme on April 17. Check details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold a CUET orientation programme for school principals and counsellors. This session's main objective is to provide a comprehensive understanding of CUET, its structure, and its implications for undergraduate admissions, enabling educators to guide students more effectively. The session will take place on April 17, 2025, from 10: 00 AM to 2: 00 PM at the Auditorium, CBSE Integrated Office, Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110075.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, which emphasise strengthening career counselling in schools. The programme aims to equip educators with the latest updates on CUET, ensuring they can effectively guide students through the university' s admission procedure.

What are the objectives of the CUET orientation programme?

The session aims to familiarise principals and counsellors with the CUET eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and university admission guidelines to better support students. The programme will provide insights into guiding students in subject selection based on their career aspirations. It will also discuss effective preparation strategies, including study plans and resource recommendations. During this programme, principals and counselors will be trained to address student queries and concerns related to CUET. This programme focuses on enhancing communication skills to help students manage exam- related stress.

How can one participate in the session?

Interested individuals can register by clicking on the provided link in the article. Participation is limited to 350 attendees on a first- come, first- served basis. Only confirmed participants will be allowed to attend the orientation. Confirmation emails will be sent to selected participants. Travel and accommodation expenses will be borne by the participants. For further queries, candidates can contact cbse. counselling @ gmail.com.