CBSE revises Class 9 curriculum for 2026-27 batch, drops CT, AI modules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 9 curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. The CBSE has dropped three components from the Class 9 curriculum - "Modules of CT and AI" and subjects - "Individuals in Society" and "Environmental Education". Meanwhile, the board has retained "Vocational Education" as it will continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 9 progressing to Class 10 (2027-28).

Students opting for Kaushal Vikas shall be assessed internally for this subject. However, a student opting for any of the 22 skill subjects (Annexure-I), shall have to appear in the board examination in the respective skill subject in Class 10 (2027-28), CBSE release read.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 Update

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 is likely to be released today, October 30. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper has already been released, students who wish to practice sample paper can download it from the official portal - cbse.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper 2027 on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

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