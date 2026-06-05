CBSE re-evaluation portal to close tomorrow; board to assist students facing login errors, payment glitches

New Delhi:

Amid the last date to apply for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation is just around the corner, board will assist students who are still facing issues to apply for re-evaluation/ verification. The board in a reply to students who have shared their concerns over social media said, "Please share your concern over DM. The CBSE team will assist you." The CBSE revaluation and verification portal will be active till June 6 midnight. The candidates can apply for CBSE re-evaluation on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update by board, over 56000 applications for verification and re-evaluation was received till June 3, 9:30 PM.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE adds more payment options

CBSE has added more payment options for re-evaluation process. In a post on X, CBSE said, candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments, it added.

CBSE OSM row: Developments

The government has constituted a one-member committee to investigate issues related to the procurement of services for the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. According to a Cabinet Secretariat memorandum issued on Tuesday, the committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. Chauhan has been authorised to seek assistance from officials of other departments whenever required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support to the inquiry panel.

The panel has been tasked with submitting its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month. The CBSE has been embroiled in a controversy after some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.

Concerns were raised by students and parents over the implementation of the OSM system in the CBSE board examination process. The board has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures and delays in the verification and re-evaluation process, prompting demands for greater transparency and accountability.

For details on CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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