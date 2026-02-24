CBSE Exams 2026 Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper, 10th exam on these papers; check guidelines

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 Accountancy paper, Class 10 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B today, February 24. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.