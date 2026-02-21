Advertisement
Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Updated:

CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th English, 12th fashion studies, automotive exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm today. Check guidelines, paper analysis .

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 English, Class 12 fashion studies, automotive exams today, February 21. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.  

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.    

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.  

Live updates :CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th English, 12th fashion studies today; check guidelines, analysis

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Delhi Metro takes students friendly measures for CBSE 10th and 12th aspirants

    Delhi Metro, DMRC has taken student friendly measures for Class 10 and 12 aspirants. As per DMRC, "With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.

    With Lakhs of students commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days."  

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th datesheet for important papers

    February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)
    February 25- Science
    February 26- Home Science
    March 2- Hindi Course- A, B
    March 7- Social Science. 

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE exam 2026 reporting time

    The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am.  

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Why should candidates carry admit card

    The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.  

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th exam 2026 today on these papers

    CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be held today, February 21 on fashion studies, automotive papers. CBSE will conduct Class 12 exam in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.  

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th English today

    CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will be held on English today, February 21. CBSE Class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am.    

