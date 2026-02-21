CBSE exam 2026: Delhi Metro takes student friendly measures for 10th, 12th aspirants

New Delhi:

To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for CBSE Class 10 and 12 aspirants, Delhi Metro has taken a series of measures to prioritise students in frisking and ticketing during the CBSE board exams 2026. DMRC is implementing special facilitation measures in partnership with CISF at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days, CBSE in a post on X mentioned. CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th English, 12th fashion studies today; check guidelines

CBSE exam 2026: Key measures taken by DMRC to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel

Students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations

Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers

Special centralized announcements will be made at metro stations.

Guidelines for CBSE 10th and 12th aspirants

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students are appearing for CBSE 10th while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students in 12th. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held in single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper.

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Prohibited items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.