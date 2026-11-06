CBSE date sheet 2027 for Class 10 subject-wise; check dates for English, Maths, important papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 exam 2027 from February 16. The students will appear for the major papers - Maths on February 17, Science on February 22, English on February 26, Hindi on March 3. The Class 10 exam 2027 will conclude on March 9 with language papers - Tibetan, German, Spanish, others and papers like National Cadet Corps and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy. The exam will begin at 10:30 am for all papers and will conclude at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm respectively as per papers.

CBSE 10th date sheet 2027: Check dates for major papers

Exam Dates Papers February 17 Mathematics Standard/ Basic February 22 Science February 26 English (Communicative, Language and Literature) March 3 Hindi

CBSE 10th exam schedule 2027

Exam Dates Papers February 16 Painting February 17 Mathematics Standard/ Basic February 18 Automotive, Introduction to Fin markets, Beauty and Wellness, Food Production, Multi Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science February 19 Home Science February 20 Elements of Business, Urdu Course - B February 22 Science February 23 Introduction to Tourism February 24 Computer Application, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence February 25 Retail, Security, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation February 26 English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature) February 27 Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali March 1 Arabic, Sanskrit, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa March 2 Physical Activity Trainer March 3 Hindi March 4 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu - Telangana March 5 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music March 6 French March 8 Social Science March 9 Tibetan, German, Japanese, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Elements of Book keeping and Accountancy.

How to download CBSE 10 date sheet 2027

To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

CBSE 12th exam 2027

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 exam will be held from February 16 to April 9, the exam will begin with Physics. The students can check and download CBSE 12th date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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