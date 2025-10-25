CBSE CTET registration 2026 to begin soon at ctet.nic.in; check exam date CTET registration 2026: CTET 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 8. Know how to apply for CBSE CTET 2026 at ctet.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) registration 2026 will commence soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. The candidates who wish to apply for CTET 2026 can do it on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CTET 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website ctet.nic.in shortly, the official notification mentioned.

To apply for CBSE CTET 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in. Click on CBSE CTET registration 2026 link, enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay CBSE CTET application fee and click on submit. Save CBSE CTET December 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

CBSE CTET December Registration 2026: Steps to apply at ctet.nic.in

Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "apply for CTET 2026".

Complete the registration, and provide all personal and academic details

Choose the exam centre, paper (I or II, or both), and the preferred language

Candidates must upload their passport-size photo and signature as per the required format

Now, submit the form

Now, download the confirmation page and take its printout.

CBSE CTET application fee 2026

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.