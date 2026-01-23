CBSE CTET city slip 2026 soon at ctet.nic.in; how to download CBSE CTET city slip 2026: CBSE CTET city slip will be released soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. Know how to download CTET city slip PDF. CTET is scheduled to be held on February 8.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December city slip 2026 will be released soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET December city slip download login credentials are- application number, date of birth. CBSE CTET is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026.

The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET December city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET city slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CBSE CTET city slip PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE CTET city slip PDF and take a print out.

How to download CBSE CTET city slip PDF

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CBSE CTET city slip 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE CTET city slip 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE CTET city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Meanwhile, candidates should note that CBSE CTET city slip is not the admit card and will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. Candidates can expect CTET admit card to be available for download on the CTET portal- ctet.nic.in by February 4. CBSE CTET hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official portal- ctet.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download CTET hall ticket PDF -

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CTET hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE CTET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2025

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

What are subjects for the CTET exam?

For paper I:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2025, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.