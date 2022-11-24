CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2023 date sheet likely to be released soon at cbse.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO CBSE is likely to announce Class 10th, 12th exam 2023 datesheet soon.

CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2023 datesheet: Wait for lakhs of Class 10th, 12th students will end soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the board exam datesheet in the coming days. While there is no official statement from the CBSE, reports suggest that the board is gearing up to release the exam dates by the end on November. Students are advised to keep checking the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in for authentic information.

According to reports, CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams may begin tentatively from February 15, 2023 and practical exams may be scheduled starting January 1, 2023.

Students can download the date sheet from the CBSE website once it is uploaded. They can also check the same from their respective schools.

The board has already provided the Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes for Class 10th, 12th. Students are advised to refer to them to prepare for the upcoming board exams. Subject-wise sample papers can help students understand the type of questions, marks and chapter weightage.

How to dowload CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers:

1. Log on to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

2. On the website homepage click on 'Academic Website'

3. You will be redirected to a new window, where you will find 'Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current academic session 2022-23'

4. Click on this link and select the sample paper that you need to download

5. Click on 'SQP' to download sample paper and 'MS' to download marking scheme.

