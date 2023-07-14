CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Dates announced, Exam from February 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 dates announced

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for 2023-24 academic session. According to the CBSE Board Exam 2024 schedule, the board will conduct the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams between February 15 and April 10, 2024.

CBSE has also asked all organisations which conduct entrance exams or other exams to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the schedule of CBSE Board Exams 2024. The CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official notice has announced the board exam dates and duration. The complete schedule for the CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2024 will be notified on the official website, cbse.gov.in soon.

The CBSE Board 10th, 12th exam for 2022-23 academic session was held between February 15 and March 21. The class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023, and Class 12 board exams 2023 were held from February 15 to March 21, 2023.

The overall pass percentage recorded by the board for class 10 was 93.12 percent whereas 87.33 percent for class 12 students. A total number of 16,96,770 students registered for CBSE class 12 board exam 2023 and 21,86,940 registered for class 10 board exams.