CBSE Class 10 English paper analysis 2026: 'Paper was easy, scoring'; check students, teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 English paper today, February 21. The CBSE 10th English paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As per the initial reactions from the students, the paper was easy and scoring.

According to Vinnita Maheshwari, Subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools, "Most of the questions were directly based on the prescribed syllabus making it easy for the students to attempt it comfortably .The comprehension was scoring and the short answer section allowing students to demonstrate their clarity of concepts. Most of the questions provided clear guidelines regarding word limit ,format and making it easier to organize their thoughts effectively.The choices offered in the section were balanced like the letter writing and analytical paragraph allowing students to express their imagination and creativity.

A few question required analytical thinking ,however nothing was out of syllabus The paper also maintained a good distribution of marks across all major topics .Time management can also be manageable as the paper do not require excessive brain storming .Overall the paper was well balanced covering all major topics without giving excessive weight to any single chapter .The paper is fair ,student friendly and scoring."

Mahima Dudeja, PGT English - JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru- "The overall Grade X English Language and Literature (184) paper was moderately easy. The language used was lucid and coherent, which likely enabled smooth comprehension for most students. The paper appeared balanced and well-structured, giving due weightage to the prescribed syllabus. Most questions were competency-based, expecting students to think critically, compare and contrast ideas, and draw logical conclusions rather than rely solely on rote learning.

Students who could interpret figurative and metaphorical meanings clearly had an advantage, as several questions served as a quiet test of analytical ability. A well-read and well-prepared student would be able to take the paper in their stride, with preparation truly standing them in good stead, leaving them with a sense of confidence and contentment after the attempt.

In Section A (Reading)

The factual passage included an Assertion–Reason question, whereas the discursive passage largely had straightforward, direct questions. Overall, the section was accessible, with comprehension depending more on careful reading than on unusually complex interpretation.

Section B (Grammar & Writing)

The grammar component was largely consistent across all three sets, with only one question differing in Set 2. However, the reported speech question contained a punctuation error: it was framed as an interrogative sentence but ended with a full stop, which may cause brief confusion for attentive students.

In the writing section , all sets placed greater emphasis on the Letter to the Editor. The analytical paragraph was more fact-based in paragraph form rather than being strongly driven by data representation; nonetheless, it remained easy to understand and attempt for prepared students.

Section C: (Literature)

The short answer questions varied across the three sets, whereas the long answer questions remained the same. The literature questions were largely understanding-based and were easiest for students who had a firm grasp of the underlying themes and messages, particularly those who could decipher figurative and metaphorical meanings within the text.

Overall, the paper was fair, syllabus-aligned, and student-friendly, with a clear tilt towards competency and comprehension. It rewarded students who read attentively and thought deeply, while remaining manageable for those who prepared well. Apart from the minor punctuation issue in reported speech, the paper was appropriately designed to assess both language skills and interpretative maturity."