CBSE Exams: No third chance for students who miss two phases; will have to repeat class, says board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting Class 10 and Class 12 second term exams. The Class 10 exams began on April 26 and will conclude on May 24. Similarly, the Class 12 board examinations will continue till June 15. Nearly 35 lakh students from across the country have registered for these exams.

The CBSE introduced a two-term system during the COVID-19 pandemic period. However, students who neither appeared in the first term examinations nor appeared in the second term would not get a third chance. Also, these students will also not be allowed to appear in the compartment examinations.

All such students will have to repeat the same class again and sit in examinations to be held in the next academic year.

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation in the country and conducting board exams, the CBSE board said that presently the examinations are going on smoothly and there is no such problem as of now.

It should be noted that the board examinations are being conducted by CBSE in two different phases, which comprises 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The first stage was conducted during the month of November-December 2021.

According to CBSE's controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in the second phase or term, the examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are being conducted in one shift.

CBSE Board exams - What if students are unable to sit for exams due to COVID-19?

The CBSE Board has prepared guidelines regarding the compartment exam eligibility and results for the board exams. However, if a student has completed one stage of the examinations and could not appear for the second stage due to COVID-19, special methods of evaluation can be made available for such students. According to CBSE, options will be available to such students and they will not be kept in the category of essential repeat.

Bhardwaj has said that due to COVID-19, the board examinations have been divided into two parts. Its purpose was that if any one phase of examinations could not be taken due to the coronavirus, then the results of the students could be issued on the basis of the second phase of examinations.

The board has made arrangements for revaluation of the students who are dissatisfied with the result. An online portal will be activated for this. The portal will be active for 2-3 days after the release of the result.

Students will have to register online by paying a non-refundable revaluation fee of Rs 100 per question. If any change is found in the marks of the students then it will also be reflected in the results. After revaluation, the result will be considered final. As per the board, no further appeal against re-evaluation will be entertained.

Apart from this, the students who want to get a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets will be able to apply online to get a copy of their evaluated answer sheets. For this, students will have to pay Rs 700 per subject as a processing charge.

In view of the COVID-19 infection, the CBSE and various state governments have made elaborate arrangements for these board examinations.

Sanitisation drive and social distancing are being followed in schools before and during the examination.

(With inputs from IANS)

