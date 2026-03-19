CBSE announces assessment scheme for cancelled Class 10 papers in Middle East

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment scheme for cancelled Class 10 papers in Middle East. CBSE Class 10 exams were successfully conducted from February 17 to 28 in Middle East countries - Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), but the exams post February 28 were cancelled due to the Israel-Iran war.

CBSE has notified the details of assessment scheme on the basis of which Class 10 exam result will be prepared -

Students appeared in all examinations - The result of such students will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Students appeared in 4 examinations - The result of such students will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Students appeared in 3 examinations - The result of such students will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Students appeared in 2 examinations - There are very few students who have appeared in the examinations in only 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on the average of the marks of two= subjects in the remaining subjects.

CBSE Class 12 exam cancelled

CBSE has also cancelled the Class 12 exams in Middle East. The mode of declaration of results for the cancelled papers will be notified soon.

CBSE 10th result date 2026

CBSE Class 10 exam result 2026 is likely to be announced by May 11, within 50 to 60 days from the conclusion of exam on March 11. The CBSE Class 10 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within two months from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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