New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026 has been released, the regular students can check and download admit card on the CBSE's Pariksha Sangam portal. The CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 17.  

The students who will appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 can check and download the hall ticket on the CBSE's Pariksha Sangam portal. To download CBSE 10 and 12th admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the Pariksha Sangam portal of CBSE and click on Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- User ID and password. CBSE 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit CBSE's Pariksha Sangam portal 
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 and 12 hall ticket link 
  • Enter User ID and password as the required login credentials  
  • CBSE 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download  
  • Save CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

CBSE 10th and 12th hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details. 

