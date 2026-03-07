CBSE 12th Yoga paper analysis 2026: 'Paper closely aligned with NCERT'; check students, teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Yoga paper was held today, March 7. As per students, the paper was balanced and closely aligned with NCERT. According to the Principal Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, "the paper was closely aligned with NCERT, which helped students approach the questions with confidence. The overall difficulty level was moderate, focusing more on conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization. The objective section was straightforward. The subjective section required thoughtful responses and clarity of concepts. The examination was considered fair, student-friendly, and reflective of the preparation done through the CBSE sample papers and classroom practice." CBSE Exam 2026 Live: 10th Social Science paper was 'balanced'

CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2026

Vishwajeet Pandey (TGT) and Pratibha Shinghal (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - "CBSE Grade 10 Social Science Board Examination held today, covering the four sections of History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics, was well structured and balanced. The overall difficulty level was easy to moderate, making the paper accessible to students who had prepared thoroughly from the NCERT textbooks.

The question paper reflected CBSE’s emphasis on competency based assessment, combining direct and concept based questions with a few that required analytical thinking due to slightly twisted language. However, the answers remained straightforward for students with clear conceptual understanding. The paper maintained balanced coverage across all four sections and encouraged conceptual clarity over rote learning. Overall, it was fair, student friendly, and well aligned with the curriculum, likely enabling many students to score well."

Mena Mittle, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh - "The paper was largely based on NCERT concepts and required deeper analytical thinking. The paper followed the updated CBSE competency-based pattern, incorporating a balanced mix of objective, assertion–reasoning, case-based, and descriptive questions. However, the difficulty level seemed to vary across different sets, leading to varied perceptions about the overall toughness of the paper.

Overall, the exam was viewed as a balanced but moderately challenging paper, rewarding students who had a strong grasp of concepts and had practiced competency-based questions. Despite the varied reactions, most students were able to attempt the paper satisfactorily within the given time."

For details on CBSE 12th exam 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.