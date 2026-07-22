CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 available at Pariksha Sangam portal; how candidates can download

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 supplementary exam admit card 2026. CBSE 12th supplementary hall ticket is available for download on the Pariksha Sangam portal - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, respective schools can download the admit card from the portal. The CBSE 12th supplementary exam admit cards for private candidates are available at apps.cbseit.in/comptt. CBSE 12th supplementary exam is scheduled to be held on July 28.

How to download CBSE 12th supplementary exam admit card 2026

Regular candidates: CBSE 12th supplementary hall ticket for regular students is available on the Pariksha Sangam portal - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Schools are requested to download the admit cards from "Pariksha Sangam" and issue them to the concerned students after duly signed and stamped by the School Principal, CBSE notification mentioned.

Private candidates: CBSE 12th supplementary admit card for private candidates is available at apps.cbseit.in/comptt. Private candidates may download their admit cards from the above link after submitting the required credentials. Private candidates can get their Admit Card signed and stamped from the Principal of the last attended school or the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre, read the CBSE notification.

Steps to download CBSE 12th supplementary exam hall ticket for regular candidates

Schools need to visit the Pariksha Sangam portal - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Now use login credentials - User ID and Password

Click on download link of admit card for respective student

CBSE 12th supplementary exam hall ticket for respective student will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th supplementary exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026: Instructions to be followed

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate

The duration for each examination is also mentioned on the date sheet & also in the admit card

15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper

Parents will also visit the Board's website and remain in touch with the schools of their ward so that they are aware of the latest updates by the CBSE so that they can guide their ward.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time by visiting its official website.

CBSE 12th result 2026 pass percentage

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 was announced on May 13, the overall pass percentage touched 85.20 per cent. CBSE has also announced the revaluation result of 99.7 per cent of the candidates applied for verification of marks.

CBSE 12th passing marks

The minimum passing marks to clear Class 12 supplementary exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 12 supplementary exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.

For details on CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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