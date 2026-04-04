CBSE 12th Sociology paper analysis 2026: 'Paper was well-structured and aligned with syllabus'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper was analysed as "well-structured and aligned with CBSE syllabus", as per students and experts. CBSE 12th Sociology paper held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

According to Vinita Saraswat, PGT, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, "the paper was well-structured and aligned with the CBSE syllabus. Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbooks, making it accessible to students who had prepared thoroughly. While the majority of the questions were straightforward, some were competency-based, specially assertion reason questions and case study questions required critical thinking and application of sociological perspectives."

CBSE 10th result date 2026

CBSE 10th exam result 2026 is likely to be out by April-end, as per sources. CBSE Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

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