CBSE 12th Political Science paper analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Political Science was analysed as "easy". As per the students, CBSE 12th Political Science paper was "balanced and easy to understand". According to Shashi Singh, PGT-Political Science at Global Indian International School, Noida, "The Political Science question paper was based on the prescribed syllabus and covered all sections properly. The paper was balanced and easy to understand. MCQ questions were simple and clear. Source-based and case-based questions were also good and based on familiar topics. Short answer and long answer questions came from important parts of the syllabus and gave students a fair chance to write well. Internal choice was given in long 6-marker questions.

The map question was from the expected area and was manageable for students who had practiced regularly. The overall level of the paper was moderate and no question was out of syllabus. Overall, the paper was fair, balanced, and student-friendly. Well-prepared students could attempt it confidently."

Sapna Goswami, PGT Political Science, Silverline Prestige School - "The paper had a mix of easy to moderate questions, assessing understanding and application of knowledge. Section-wise, A was average, B and C required understanding, D was easy, and E needed a broader view. The map-based question was also easy. Students were satisfied with the paper, finding it balanced and syllabus-based. Overall, the paper was easy to moderate. Overall, all the sets were easy."