The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Hindi paper today, March 16. The CBSE 12th Hindi paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Hindi exam analysed the paper as "easy and balanced".
CBSE 12th Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: How was Class 12 Hindi paper? Check students and teachers' reactions
CBSE 12th Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: The Class 12 Hindi paper was analysed as "easy and balanced". Check students and teachers' reactions.
New Delhi:
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