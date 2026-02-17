CBSE 12th Entrepreneurship Analysis 2026: 'Paper was a bit tricky'; check students, teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 paper was held on Entrepreneurship today, February 17. The students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship paper analysed it as "tricky and moderately difficult." CBSE Exams 2026 Live: 'CBSE 10th Maths reviewed moderately difficult'; check paper analysis

As per Nahid Rahman, PGT Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, "The CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship examination was well-balanced and largely moderate in difficulty, aligning with expectations. The MCQs were moderate, with a few thoughtfully tricky questions aimed at testing conceptual understanding. The two-mark questions were mainly case study–based, effectively evaluating the knowledge and comprehension of students. The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, allowing students to apply concepts with clarity. The five-mark questions also maintained a moderate level, focusing on analytical and application-oriented thinking. Overall, the paper reflected a fair distribution of questions, with the arithmetic and numerical components comfortably within a moderate range."