CBSE 12th Economics paper analysis 2026: Paper was 'balanced'; check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Economics paper today, March 18. The students who had appeared for the CBSE 12th Hindi paper analysed it as "easy and balanced". According to Rulee Nath, PGT- Economics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, "The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination paper was well-balanced and largely moderate in difficulty, aligning with expectations. Overall, the question paper followed the pattern and guidelines prescribed in the CBSE sample paper. The MCQs were moderate, with a few thoughtfully tricky questions aiming to test the conceptual understanding of the students. Case-based questions were self-explanatory and aligned with the expected syllabus, allowing students to answer them with minimal difficulty. A notable highlight of the paper was that the numerical questions were easy to score. Questions related to national income and basic calculations were straightforward, requiring simple application of formulas rather than complex problem-solving. Overall, the paper maintained a good balance between theory and numericals, with the difficulty level ranging from easy to moderate.”

CBSE 12th Economics paper analysis 2026: Check students, teachers' reactions

Susmita Nath (PGT) and Venketason.K (PGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - " CBSE Class XII Economics question paper for the 2026 board examination was observed to be of moderate to slightly difficult level. A significant feature of the paper was the strong emphasis on competency-based questions. Higher order thinking questions are mostly asked in 4 marks category. In both Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development, case study based questions are asked in 6 marks.

The questions required students to engage in careful reading and deep understanding, as many were framed to assess application and analytical skills rather than rote learning. Students needed to interpret the questions precisely to respond accurately.

The paper included a considerable number of application-based questions, encouraging students to apply theoretical concepts to real-life or case-based scenarios.

There were no graphical questions in the paper. The number of numerical questions was minimal.

Greater weightage was given to conceptual clarity and interpretation skills.

Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of syllabus coverage but demanded strong conceptual understanding and analytical ability from students to score high marks".

Sonia Rawat, PGT Economics, Global Indian International School, Noida - "CBSE 12th Economics paper was moderate and well-balanced, closely aligned with NCERT and previous year patterns. Most questions were concept-based, making the paper scoring for well-prepared students. While MCQs and case studies had a few tricky elements, the overall paper was manageable and not lengthy, allowing students to complete it on time. Concept clarity and proper use of keywords were key to scoring high".

Narsingh Raghav (PGT Commerce), KIIT World School, Gurugram - "A few MCQs were moderately tricky & certain questions reflected a new pattern. Careful reading and analysis were needed before answering. In certain questions different terminologies were used.

Overall, the paper was balanced and well-structured. In general, the Class 12 CBSE Economics paper was considered comprehensive, fair and moderately challenging."

Anupam Agnihotri, PGT Economics, Silverline Prestige School - "The feedback about the Economics paper was general others requiring deeper understanding about topics . Economics paper held today was moderately but not easy, with a mix of case based and conceptual questions

Students found the paper to be NCERT-based, with some questions requiring deeper understanding. Case studies and application-based questions were reportedly tricky. Time management was manageable for students who practiced beforehand."