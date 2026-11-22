The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Computer Science exam on March 31. CBSE 12th Computer Science exam is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As CBSE 12th exam is approaching, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.

The students can download this below sample paper of CBSE 12th Computer Science by Hindustan International School, Padur, Tamil Nadu and practice it to get a good marks in the paper.

CBSE 12th Computer Science paper pattern

CBSE 12th Computer Science paper will consist of 70 marks, the paper is divided into five sections -

Section A: 21 questions (MCQs, assertions/reasoning, fill-in-the-blanks)

Section B: 7 questions

Section C: 3 questions

Section D: 4 questions (case-study/competency-based coding)

Section E: 2 questions.

CBSE 12th Computer Science Marking Scheme

Section A: 21 marks

Section B: 14 marks

Section C: 9 marks

Section D: 16 marks

Section E: 10 marks.

How to download CBSE 12th Computer Science Sample Paper 2027

The students can also download CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper from the official portal - cbse.gov.in and practice it. To download CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper 2026, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th Computer Science sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th exam 2027 will be held from February 16 to April 9. Here are exam dates for major papers; Physics (February 16), Accountancy (February 23), Geography (February 25), Chemistry (February 27), English Elective, English Core (March 5), Maths, Applied Maths (March 9), Hindi Elective, Core (March 13), Political Science (March 19), Biology (March 25). The students can check and download CBSE Class 12 date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

For details on CBSE 12th exam 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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