CBSE 12th Chemistry analysis 2026: 'Balanced, clearly aligned with the prescribed syllabus'; check reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Chemistry paper today, February 28. The Class 12 Chemistry paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students found the question paper well-structured, balanced, and clearly aligned with the prescribed syllabus. CBSE 12th Chemistry analysis 2026 Live Updates: Check students and teachers' reactions

Mayank Agnihotri, PGT Chemistry Vidya Gyan School, Sitapur - "A defining feature of the paper was its strong emphasis on the NCERT textbook. Almost all questions were directly based on NCERT concepts, examples, and exercise problems. Students who studied the text thoroughly and practiced end-of-chapter questions found the paper straightforward and highly scoring. Such students have a strong likelihood of securing excellent marks, even full scores.

In Organic Chemistry, conversion-based questions formed a major component, along with analytical questions requiring the arrangement of organic compounds according to their acidic and basic strengths. Numerical problems from Physical Chemistry were direct and formula-based, allowing students with conceptual clarity to solve them efficiently. In Inorganic Chemistry, questions were largely centered on direct IUPAC nomenclature. Case-based questions were also simple, clear, and easily manageable.

Overall, the paper effectively assessed conceptual understanding and textbook mastery. It was balanced, student-friendly, and truly rewarding for sincere NCERT-based preparation."

Shikha Nath, Chemistry Teacher, KIIT World School, Gurugram - "The Chemistry question paper was moderate to easy in terms of overall difficulty level. It was well-balanced, student-friendly, and completely based on the NCERT syllabus. The paper was designed to assess conceptual clarity, application skills, and analytical thinking while remaining accessible to well-prepared students.

The question paper consisted of 33 questions divided into five sections:

Section A (1 × 16 = 16 Marks)

This section comprised 16 MCQs of 1 mark each. The questions were direct, conceptual, and completely NCERT-based. Most MCQs were straightforward and scoring. A few required careful reading and conceptual clarity, but overall the section was easy and manageable.

Section B (2 × 5 = 10 Marks)

Section B included short-answer questions of 2 marks each. The questions tested fundamental understanding of important topics such as Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Coordination Compounds, Organic Chemistry, and Biomolecules. The questions were direct and primarily based on NCERT examples and in-text exercises.

Section C (3 × 7 = 21 Marks)

This section consisted of 3-mark questions focusing on reasoning, derivations, and numerical. The questions required step-wise explanations and proper presentation. Numerical were formula-based and easy to attempt for students with strong conceptual clarity.

Section D (Case-Based Questions) (4 × 2 = 8 Marks)

The case-study questions were application-oriented and based on real-life situations linked to NCERT concepts. The questions were logical and tested analytical thinking skills. Students who had thoroughly prepared from NCERT were able to answer them confidently.

Section E (5 × 3 = 15 Marks)

This section contained long-answer questions of 5 marks each. The questions were well-structured and internal choices were provided. They covered important and high-weightage topics. The questions were direct and entirely NCERT-based, allowing students to score well with proper preparation and structured answers.

The entire paper strictly followed the NCERT curriculum, ensuring that students who had prepared thoroughly from the prescribed textbook could perform well. Both theory-based and application-based questions were included, making the paper comprehensive and balanced.

As per student feedback, the paper was moderate to easy, well-distributed in terms of marks, and manageable within the allotted time. Most students were able to complete the paper comfortably.

The examination effectively tested conceptual understanding, clarity of expression, numerical accuracy, and analytical reasoning skills."