CBSE 12th Business Studies Paper Analysis: 'Had a balanced mix of competency based and moderate questions'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business Studies paper was analysed as moderately difficult. As per students and experts, the paper held today had a "balanced mix of competency based and moderate questions."

CBSE 12th Business Studies Analysis 2026: Exprerts' review

Hi, Please find below CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Exam Analysis:

Nancy Garg, PGT BusinessStudies, Silverline Prestige School - "The 3-hour paper was worth 80 marks with internal choices. It had a balanced mix of competency-based and moderate questions, testing application of knowledge. Overall, the paper was average, with questions largely based on CBSE sample papers. Direct questions were straightforward, and MCQs were manageable. The six-mark questions were particularly easy. Students finished the exam on time and seemed satisfied. All sets were considered easy, making it a moderately easy paper."

Raman Goel, Educator Senior Years ,Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad - "The examination was well-structured, assessing students on a balanced mix of moderate and challenging questions. The paper included multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark, three-marker, four marker and six marker questions, along with case studies, effectively evaluating both conceptual understanding and application skills.



Exam Difficulty & Question Distribution

The majority of questions ranged from moderate to slightly challenging, ensuring a fair assessment of students’ preparedness.

In the Business Studies paper:

* Around 50% of the questions were Competency Based Questions.

* Students encountered 5-6 HOTS MCQs (1 mark each) and a 4-marks and a 6 marks question which some found very challenging.

* There was not much variation in difficulty across different sets, as some contained more challenging questions than others.



Student Reactions & Performance

Students generally found the paper comparable to their Pre-Board Examination and the Sample Papers shared, with familiar question patterns and were happy.



Final Analysis & Observations

Overall, the Grade 12 Business Studies Board Exam was moderate in difficulty, with a few challenging elements. However, it largely adhered to the prescribed syllabus and Pre-Board patterns. Students who had engaged in consistent practice found the exam manageable."