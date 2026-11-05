CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper 2027: Download and practice for a better score

The CBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027 will be released soon, Class 10 and 12 exams are likely to be held from February. Just months left, students might be at their last leg of preparations. CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper carries a total of 100 marks, split into 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project work. The duration of the CBSE 12th Accountancy exam is 3 hours.

CBSE 12th Accountancy paper pattern 2027

Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies (60 marks)

Accounting for Partnership Firms (36 marks) Accounting for Companies (24 marks)

Option-based section (20 marks)

Analysis of Financial Statements (20 marks) / Computerised Accounting (20 marks).

Question-wise breakdown

One-mark questions

3-mark short answer questions

4-mark short/ medium answer questions

6-mark long answer questions.

CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper 2027: Download and practice

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 12th Accountancy by Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, students should download and practice that may help them to get over 90 per cent marks.

How to download CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12 Accountancy sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper PDF will be available for download, save it and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 Accountancy sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th Accountancy sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release update

CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 will be released soon. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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