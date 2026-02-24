CBSE 12th Accountancy paper analysis 2026: 'Paper had a balanced mix of theoretical and practical questions'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Accountancy paper today, February 24. The students who had appeared for CBSE 12th Accountancy paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. CBSE 12th Accountancy exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. CBSE Exams 2026 Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper analysis; students and teachers' reactions

CBSE 12th Accountancy paper analysis 2026: Experts' reactions

Rajan Dutta, PGT Accountancy, Silverline Prestige School - "The question paper had a balanced mix of theoretical and practical questions. Most questions were based from the prescribed textbook and topics emphasized by teachers. Case-based and application-oriented questions required students to apply concepts, not just recall them. Numerical problems were generally straightforward, with some requiring careful working."

Narsingh Raghav (PGT Commerce), KIIT World School, Gurugram - "The examination was conducted for 80 marks with a duration of three hours. The question paper comprised 34 questions, divided into Part A and Part B. Part A (Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies) was compulsory for all candidates.

Part B offered two options - (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerized Accounting - of which students were required to attempt one.

A few MCQs were moderately tricky, and certain questions reflected a new pattern; however, it remained manageable. In some questions, partners’ names, particularly in Loan and Capital Accounts, might cause confusion and require careful reading.

Part B was generally easy and scoring. Overall, the paper was balanced and well-structured. It was slightly lengthy due to calculation-intensive questions. In general, the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper was considered comprehensive, fair and moderately challenging."

Dhruba Mijar, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam - “The question paper was moderate, well-balanced, and fair. The MCQs were mostly straightforward, though two questions might have been slightly confusing for some students. However, students with clear concepts could answer them easily. The 3–4-mark questions from Accounting for Companies were of good standard, and the 3-mark questions from Accounting for Partnership were common and doable. The 6-mark long questions had no tricky parts. The Financial Statements Analysis section was also simple, with easy and direct ratios. Overall, it was a fair paper. Students who practised CBSE sample papers and other model papers will score very good marks.”

Ankur Agarwal and Mr. Asif Khan , PGT Accountancy, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - "Today’s Accountancy examination can be described as moderately difficult, striking a thoughtful balance between conceptual understanding and application-based problem solving. At the same time, the paper was designed in a manner that even average students could score well with systematic preparation and conceptual clarity. A few questions were direct in nature, providing students with an opportunity to secure marks confidently. The question paper was well-structured and aligned with the prescribed syllabus, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all key areas.

A noteworthy feature of the paper was the inclusion of competency-based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Several MCQs required analytical thinking and tested students’ conceptual clarity rather than mere rote memorization. These questions assessed the learners’ ability to interpret data, apply accounting principles, and evaluate financial information critically, reflecting the growing emphasis on higher-order thinking skills.

The paper effectively covered all crucial aspects of the syllabus, ensuring representation from every major unit. At the same time, it moderately touched upon the theoretical dimensions of each module, allowing students to demonstrate both procedural knowledge and conceptual understanding.

Students were provided with adequate internal choices (OR options), offering flexibility and reducing exam stress. The choices were balanced and comparable in difficulty level, enabling students to attempt questions based on their strengths.

An interesting structural shift was observed in the Cash Flow Statement question. Instead of presenting it in the conventional Balance Sheet format, the question was framed in a paragraph-based format. This required careful reading, interpretation, and extraction of relevant financial data, thereby testing attentiveness and analytical skills alongside technical accuracy.

It is noteworthy that no question explicitly required students to pass journal entries from the topic Accounting for Partnership Firms. However, conceptual knowledge from this area was essential for solving certain MCQs, indicating an integrated approach to assessment.

Overall, the examination paper was thoughtfully designed, competency-oriented, and aligned with contemporary assessment practices. Students with strong conceptual foundations and adequate practice would have found the paper manageable and fair".

Also Read: