The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Maths exam on February 17. CBSE 10th Maths is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Just months left for the CBSE 10th Maths exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.

The students can download this below sample paper of CBSE 10th Maths and practice it to score better.

CBSE 10th Maths paper pattern 2027

CBSE Class 10 Maths paper will consist of 80 marks, the paper is divided into five sections-

Section A

Section A consists of 18 MCQs and two Assertion-Reason questions of one mark each. The total marks in Section A is 20.

Section B

Section B consists of 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) questions of 2 marks each

Section C

Section C consists of 6 Short Answer (SA) questions of 3 marks each

Section D

Section D consists of 4 long answer questions of 5 marks each

Section E

Section E consists of 3 Case Study-based questions of 12 marks.

CBSE 10th Maths Marking Scheme

Section A- 20 marks

Section B- 10 marks

Section C- 18 marks

Section D- 20 marks

Section E- 12 marks.

The students can also download CBSE 10th Maths sample paper from the official portal - cbse.gov.in and practice it. To download CBSE 10th Maths sample paper 2025, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link. CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link

CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

CBSE Class 10 exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 16 to March 9, 2027. The students will appear for the major papers - Maths on February 17, Science on February 22, English on February 26, Hindi on March 3.

For details on CBSE 10th exam 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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